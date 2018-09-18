Politics Security
ELABORATE DEM HOAX? Feinstein On Kavanaugh Accuser: ‘I Can’t Say That Everything Is Truthful’
Wait a second, so Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) sat on a secret letter given to her by Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges that she was the victim of an attempted sexual assault by a drunken 18-year-old Brett Kavanaugh 30+ years ago for weeks. Feinstein obtained the letter in July and then dropped it at zero hour last week.
From TownHall:
Now, chaos has engulfed the process. Feinstein wants scores of witnesses. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he will hold a hearing on Monday. The problem: Ford has gone AWOL.
Now, after all of this, Feinstein isn’t sure if Ford is being totally truthful. From Fox News’ Chad Pergram, Feinstein said, that Ford “is a woman that has been, I think, profoundly impacted, on this…I can’t say that everything is truthful. I don’t know.” READ MORE;