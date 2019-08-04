El Paso killer booked on capital murder charges, but makes chilling admission to police, report says

The man accused of killing 20 people at an El Paso Walmart was officially booked into the El Paso jail on capital murder charges early Sunday morning, records show.

According to KTSM-TV, the man is being held without bond.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Emerson Bowie told KTSM that “enhanced charges” are likely given the probability the killer was a white nationalist inspired by hatred for Hispanic people.

Indeed, the killer made a similar chilling admission to police.

According to ABC News, citing law enforcement officials, the killer told authorities his goal was to “shoot as many Mexicans as possible.”

Such a motive would confirm why the killer — who is from Allen, Texas, which is 650 miles away from El Paso — drove nine hours to the border city, whose 650,000 population is majority Hispanic.