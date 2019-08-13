El Paso gun class attendance skyrockets after mass killing — and gun sales double

“I have over 50 for this Saturday[‘s] class and approximately the same amount for the Sunday class, and I normally have approximately seven,” Michael McIntyre told the outlet last week.

He also told Reuters that Gun Central’s sales doubled — mostly handguns — during the week after the mass killing, which didn’t happen after previous mass killings in Texas.

“We actually had two people buy guns here who were actually in the Walmart on the day of the shooting,” McIntyre told the outlet. “The other people are just saying, ‘Hey, you know I want to be able to protect myself in the event of something going on.'”

Guadalupe Segovia was at the class with her two children and told Reuters that her husband — who's in the military — had been urging her for a long time to get a concealed carry license.