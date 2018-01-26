‘El Chapo’ promises not to kill any jurors, lawyer says

Notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán promises not to kill any jurors during his upcoming federal court trial, his defense lawyer said.

Prosecutors have asked Brooklyn Federal Court Justice Brian Cogan to impanel an anonymous jury and provide members with armed guards to and from a secure location during the monthslong trial that’s expected to begin in September.

However, giving jurors special protections “sends the message to each juror that he or she needs to be protected from Mr. Guzmán. From there, members of the jury could infer that Mr. Guzmán is both dangerous and guilty,” defense attorney A. Eduardo Balarezo wrote in a recently filed motion.

According to the New York Post, the prosecution motion cited the drug kingpin’s long history of violence and instances in which he is believed to have tried killing past witnesses. – READ MORE

Sinaloa Cartel leader Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán is perhaps the world’s most famous kingpin, but he’s currently facing life in prison in the U.S. for a variety of drug, conspiracy, and money laundering charges. In other words, he could really use a good lawyer.

After months of being represented by public defenders, Chapo has finally moved to hire an attorney with a track record of securing freedom for high-profile clients. VICE News has confirmed that Guzmán will be represented by Jeffrey Lichtman, a veteran New York criminal defense lawyer who is most famous for getting mafia boss John Gotti off the hook.

VICE News reported Monday that Chapo’s court-appointed attorneys, Michelle Gelernt and Michael K. Schneider, gave notice that Guzmán “executed retainer agreements with private counsel.” The new attorney does not formally represent him yet because there are concerns that the Department of Justice will seek “forfeiture of legal fees,” meaning the government could confiscate any money used by Chapo to pay for his legal defense.

