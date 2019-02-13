El Chapo Found Guilty Of Drug Trafficking After Several Years On The Run

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was convicted of drug-trafficking charges Tuesday morning at a trial in New York. The verdict could land the 61-year-old behind bars for the rest of his life.

He broke out of various Mexican prisons twice before he was extradited to New York in 2017. Nearly 50 witnesses detailed how Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing cocaine, meth, and other illicit drugs to the U.S.

Witnessed detailed assassinations and political payoffs, among other thuggish tactics to distribute drugs across the U.S. border.

