‘El Chapo’ called the site of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide ‘torture’

The jail that was the site of Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicideSaturday was recently described as “torture” by another high-profile inmate.

The notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman complained about the conditions at the Metropolitan Correctional Center before he was sentenced last month to life in prison.

“I’ve been forced to drink unsanitary water. I’ve been denied access to fresh air and sunlight,” Guzman complained to Judge Brian Cogan through a translator at his sentencing in Brooklyn federal court July 17.

“The only air I have in my cell comes through in the air vent,” and the noise is so loud “I have to clog my ears with toilet paper,” he said.

"It has been physical, emotional and mental torture."