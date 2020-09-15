Eggs allegedly thrown at children during rally supporting President Trump: ‘This is what the Democrat party represents’

Delaware State Police on Monday told TheBlaze that “during a Republican Political Rally” Sunday outside the Crossroads Restaurant in Wilmington, three males between the ages of 20 and 25 drove by and threw eggs at the crowd standing near the roadway.

Police said three children and three adults were struck, no injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made amid the active investigation.

Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020

Lauren Witzke, a Republican candidate from Delaware for U.S. Senate, hosted the event supporting President Donald Trump. Witzke posted a video on her Twitter page that she said showed the aftermath, including a little girl with eggshells in her hair and a little boy with egg on his shirt.

“I wanted to show you what these hateful liberals did to a little child,” Witzke said in the clip as the video camera focused on top of the girl’s head. “They drove by, and they threw eggs at little children.” – READ MORE

