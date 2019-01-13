‘Effective Legislator’ or ‘Twitter Star’: Dems Can’t Handle Freshman Ocasio-Cortez’s ‘Sniping’ Any Longer

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is catching heat from her own party as Democratic lawmakers are growing frustrated with her style.

The freshman isn’t a stranger to using Twitter to push causes and oppose Republicans — from taking a swipes at Donald Trump Jr. to targeting President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement to her controversial Jesus-migrant caravan comparison.

Now, Democratic members of Congress are saying they’re done with her “sniping” at their own party and aren’t sure if her career in Congress will go too well if she keeps up the criticism.

“I’m sure Ms. Cortez means well,” Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) said, according to Politico, “but there’s almost an outstanding rule: Don’t attack your own people. We just don’t need sniping in our Democratic Caucus.”

“She needs to decide: Does she want to be an effective legislator or just continue being a Twitter star?” a House Democrat anonymously said. “There’s a difference between being an activist and a lawmaker in Congress.”

Another Democrat said they'd like to see the rising star, who is a self-described democratic socialist, give her fellow colleagues a chance before "passing judgment."