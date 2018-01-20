Education Secretary Betsy DeVos declares: ‘Common Core is dead’

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said earlier this week that Common Core — a controversial set of federal education standards — “is dead” at her department.

During a conference hosted by the American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday about “lessons learned” about school reform during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations, DeVos said that, despite “valiant efforts to improve education” from both parties, “federal education reform efforts have not worked as hoped.”

“With a price tag of nearly $4.5 billion, it was billed as the ‘largest-ever federal investment in school reform,’” she said, adding that “nearly every state accepted Common Core standards and applied for hundreds of millions of dollars in ‘Race to the Top’ funds.”

DeVos noted there was “public backlash to federally imposed tests and the Common Core.”

“I agree — and have always agreed — with President Trump on this: ‘Common Core is a disaster,’” she said. “And at the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core is dead.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday rescinded Obama-era guidelines for investigating allegations of sexual assault on campus, replacing them with guidelines she said would help schools “treat all students fairly.”

DeVos, who has been highly critical of the Obama administration’s approach, had announced earlier this month she planned to replace the policy she describes as unfair.

“This interim guidance will help schools as they work to combat sexual misconduct and will treat all students fairly,” DeVos said in a statement Friday. “Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on. There will be no more sweeping them under the rug. But the process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes.”

The temporary guidance will be in place while the Education Department gathers comments and comes up with new rules. – READ MORE