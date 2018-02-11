Editorial cartoon depicts ‘Dreamers’ as gun-toting gang members committing a crime. Anger follows.

The Albuquerque Journal published an editorial cartoon that depicts “Dreamers” as gun-toting gang members who hold up a couple in a dark alley — and quite a few readers aren’t happy about what they’re calling a dig against illegal immigrants.

The Wednesday cartoon that appeared in the opinion section of the New Mexico daily shows the female victim letting out redacted curses while the male victim corrects her: “Now, honey…I believe they prefer to be called ‘Dreamers’…or future Democrats…”

The Albuquerque Journal had this Editorial Cartoon in yesterday's paper…. thoughts? #Dreamers pic.twitter.com/9K3fsTE3KR — Natassja Leyba (@NatassjaLeyba) February 8, 2018

One of the attackers wears a vest emblazoned with a skull and "MS 13" — a reference to the murderous gang that originated south of the border but whose members have come to the United States.