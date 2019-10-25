Editor in Chief of ‘The Economist’ Rips Warren’s Proposals (VIDEO)

The editor in chief of The Economist ripped presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D., Mass.) economic plans, saying “there’s quite a lot to be worried about” in her proposed reforms.

Zanny Minton Beddoes described Warren’s plans for remaking the American economy as “breathtakingly ambitious” but warned the reforms would have harmful, unintended consequences.

“On balance, when you look at it, I actually think that many of her specific proposals—there are some that make a lot of sense, but many of them, when taken together, would give a shock to the U.S. economy that on balance would be not good for the U.S. economy,” Beddoes said during a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

Beddoes argued that two philosophies underpin Warren’s approach to the economy: “enormous faith in government regulation” and a “punitive dislike” of business. But Beddoes expressed doubt that Warren’s wealth tax and aggressive regulations would work in practice. – READ MORE