Ed Schultz: MSNBC Fired Me for Supporting Bernie Sanders, ‘They Were in the Tank for Hillary Clinton’ (VIDEO)

Ex-MSNBC host Ed Schultz in a recent interview ripped his former network as “in the tank for Hillary Clinton” and suggested he was fired in 2015 because of his support for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.).

Schultz, who now anchors a show on RT, told National Review‘s Jamie Weinstein in an an interview posted Friday that MSNBC chief Phil Griffin was a “watchdog,” and he said he was often given direction on what stories to cover.

Sanders gave his official campaign launch speech in Burlington, Vermont on May 26, 2015, and Schultz said he was the only cable news host planning to air it live. He had also taped an interview with Sanders at the lawmaker’s home ahead of the speech. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1