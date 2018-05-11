Ecuador’s new rules ban Assange from taking visitors and phone calls

Ecuador has banned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from taking visitors and phones, it has been claimed.

The whistleblower website tweeted that Mr Assange was being refused most forms of contact with the outside world by the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He has been living at the embassy since June 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden to face questioning over allegations of sex crimes, which he always denied.

But Mr Assange is facing increasing isolation inside the embassy, with officials announcing in March that he was having his internet access curtailed. – READ MORE

