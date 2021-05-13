‘Economist’ Proposes “Re-Employment Bonus” To Bribe Government-Sponsored Couch-Sitters To Get A Job

Despite the best efforts of our friends in the mainstream media to deny it, this is a trend that we’ve been tracking for more than a month now. As the pandemic fades and employers reopen their doors, many are finding it hard to bring back their previous workers or attract new, qualified applicants.

It’s been reported in South Carolina and in Massachusetts. Many of the former workers who have been interviewed have admitted that federally enhanced unemployment benefits are simply too good to walk away from, particularly when their old jobs may not be around if another surge in COVID pops up.

Now that problem has shown up in Chicago as well, but one economist has come up with a plan.

Perhaps Washington should offer cash bonuses to people who are willing to go back to work. Diane Schanzenbach, director of the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University, doesn’t think the $300 per week federal enhancement should be terminated. Instead, she has proposed the adoption of a “reemployment bonus.” (CBS Chicago)

Here’s how that could work: the extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits for 17 weeks (which brings us to September 6th when the added benefit expires) would add up to $5,100. What if the government gave you 40 percent of that – or more than $2,000 – if you got a job now? You’d have employment to pay the bills, and a lump sum of cash in hand. “You get one amount if you worked in July, another if you took a job in August, and it sort of phases out to zero,” explained Schanzenbach, who said a reemployment bonus would not only need to pass Congress, but lawmakers would also need to design it so the example above is merely an example.

Is this really where we’re going to land in dealing with the situation? A problem was created when the federal government rushed to give away a bunch of “free money” without putting any caps on the benefit to prevent it from exceeding what workers were making before Uncle Sam shut down their employers’ businesses. So now we’re going to address the problem by… giving away more free money? You’re telling me we’ve reached the point where we will literally have to bribe people to go back to work. – READ MORE

