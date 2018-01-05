ECONOMIC EXPLOSION: Nearly 100 Companies Giving Back More Due To Tax Breaks, DOW Breaks Records, New Jobs Soar, Layoffs Crash, Manufacturing Booms

During his presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump promised to deliver a strong economy for the American people, and as President, he has more than made good on his promise – and he still has not even been in office for 365 days.

Approximately 100 Companies Have Announced Or Are Planning To Announce Bonuses, Wage Hikes, And Charitable Donations Due To GOP Tax Reform:

The list of companies, compiled by Americans for Tax Reform, includes: AT&T, AAON, AccuWeather, Aflac, American Airlines, American Bank, American Savings Bank, Aquesta Financial Holdings, Associated Bank, Ball Ventures, Bank of America, Bank of Hawaii, Bank of the James, BB&T, Boeing, Canary LLC, Carl Black Automotive Group, Citizens Financial Group, Colling Pest Solutions, Comcast, Comerica Bank, Commerce Bank, Community Trust Bancorp, Copperleaf Assisted Living, Cornerstone Holdings, Dayton T. Brown Inc., Delaware Supermarkets Inc., DePatco Inc., Eagle Ridge Ranch, East Idaho News, Elite Roofing Systems, Elite Clinical Trials, Emkay Inc., Ennis Inc., Express Employment Professionals, Fifth Third Bancorp, FirstCapital Bank of Texas, First Farmers Bank & Trust, First Financial Northwest, First Hawaiian Bank, First Horizon National Corp., Frank L. VanderSloot Foundation, Fort Ranch, Gardner Company, Gate City Bank, Get Found First, HarborOne Bank, IAT Insurance Group, INB Bank, InUnison Inc., Kansas City Southern, Kauai Cattle LLC, Melaleuca, Move It Or Lose It Moving LLC, National Bank Holdings Corporation, Nationwide Insurance, Natural Guardian, Navient, Nelnet, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, OceanFirst Financial Corp., Ohnward Bancshares, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., Pinnacle Bank, Pioneer Credit Recovery, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., Regions Financial Corporation, Resident Construction LLC, Riverbend Communications, Riverbend Management, Inc., Riverbend Ranch, Riverbend Services, Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry, Rush Enterprises, Sheffer Corporation, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Smith Chevrolet, Smith Honda, Smith RV, Southwest Airlines, Steel Design LLC, SunTrust, TCF Financial Corporation, The Flood Insurance Agency, Territorial Savings Bank, Texas Capital Bank, Tokio Marine HCC, Total System Services, Turning Point Brands, Inc., Unity Bank, U.S. Bancorp, Washington Federal, Wells Fargo, Western Alliance, Willow Creek Woodworks, Windsor Federal Savings, and Zions Bank. – READ MORE