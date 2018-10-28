EBONY MAGAZINE LEAVES ALL 6 REPUBLICANS OUT OF PROFILE OF BLACK CANDIDATES

Ebony Magazine profiled 18 black women running for Congress in early October but did not include any of the six black Republican women, including one sitting congresswoman, running.

Ebony suggested that their profile, which was published on October 11, was the definitive list of all of the black women running for Congress, titling the piece, “Meet the 18 Black Women Running for a Seat in Congress.”

The piece, however, does not mention any of the black Republican women running for Congress. – READ MORE