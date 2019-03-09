EATING THEIR OWN: Omar Appears To Suggest That Obama Was A Murderer

Far-Left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appeared to suggest in an interview with Politico Magazine that former President Barack Obama was a murderer because he used drone strikes to kill terrorists.

The Politico article was about her and Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), whose district is next to Omar’s in Minnesota.

“The two are framed as symbolizing the colliding forces in the new Democratic House majority, with Omar representing the far-left flank and Phillips the more center-left sensibilities that helped recapture suburban districts from Republicans in 2018,” The Washington Free Beacon’s David Rutz noted, adding that Omar “wasn’t shy about telling Politico her objections to Obama-era policies, like detention centers for illegal immigrant children and the ‘droning of countries around the world.'”

Politico Magazine reports:

As she saw it, the party ostensibly committed to progressive values had become complicit in perpetuating the status quo. Omar says the “hope and change” offered by Barack Obama was a mirage. Recalling the “caging of kids” at the U.S.-Mexico border and the “droning of countries around the world” on Obama’s watch, she argues that the Democratic president operated within the same fundamentally broken framework as his Republican successor.

In the very next paragraph, immediately after trashing Obama, Omar stated: "We can't be only upset with Trump. … His policies are bad, but many of the people who came before him also had really bad policies. They just were more polished than he was. And that's not what we should be looking for anymore. We don't want anybody to get away with murder because they are polished. We want to recognize the actual policies that are behind the pretty face and the smile."