Earth Day Founder Beat Woman, ‘Partially Mummified’ Her Body, Stored in Trunk

Here’s an inconvenient truth about a self-described co-founder of Earth Day: he murdered and composted his girlfriend.

Environmental activist and self-proclaimed Earth Day co-founder Ira Einhorn had a dark side.

Einhorn was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend and stuffing her “composted” body inside a trunk, NBC News reported in 2011.

She went to Einhorn’s apartment to retrieve them on Sept. 9, 1977, but was never seen again.

Maddux went missing after going out to the neighborhood co-op to buy tofu and sprouts, Einhorn told police several weeks later.

However, 18 months later, authorities searched his apartment after neighbors complained that a “reddish-brown, foul-smelling liquid was leaking from the ceiling directly below Einhorn’s bedroom closet,” NBC News reported.

In the closet, police found Maddux’s “beaten and partially mummified body stuffed into a trunk that had also been packed with Styrofoam, air fresheners and newspapers,” according to NBC News.

Einhorn jumped bail and spent 23 years evading authorities and hiding out all over Europe. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1