Eagles’ DeSean Jackson Pushes Hitler Quotes, Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Conspiracies

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted the anti-Jewish conspiracy theories of Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, to his more than one million Instagram followers.

Jackson has repeatedly re-posted Farrakhan’s messages, and also included a pages from a book that that admiringly quotes Adolf Hitler’s anti-Jewish claims that Jews are somehow preventing America from discovering that blacks are “the real children of Israel,” Daily Caller reported.

Hey @jeff_lurie and @HowieRoseman – you guys cool with your wide receiver (Desean Jackson) quoting Hitler and proclaiming he was right? pic.twitter.com/ufCvDG3VaO — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) July 6, 2020

The 2008 second round NFL Draft pick posted parts of a book that quotes Hitler as saying, “because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America.”

The Hitler quotes are fake, granted, but that does not detract from the hateful sentiment of the quote and the fact that Jackson posted it. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --