E. Jean Carroll Suing Trump For Defamation After He Claimed Her Sexual Assault Accusations Against Him Were False

Author E. Jean Carroll enjoyed free press coverage of her latest book after she accused President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in a New York City department store in the mid 1990s.

Even with that coverage, her book bombed, just barely cracking the top 100 books on Amazon when it debuted before falling to just about 1,000 the next day.

Now Carroll is suing Trump for defamation in a lawsuit that will likely be thrown out. After Carroll came forward with her accusations – just days before her book dropped – Trump said he had “never met this person in my life.”

“I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” Trump said in his initial response to Carroll’s claims. “False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms. If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible.”

Carroll included a photo of herself with Trump at a party in 1987, which Trump dismissed because he takes a lot of photos with people he doesn’t know.

“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda,” Trump also said. “It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.” – READ MORE