Dwayne Johnson Weighs in on if He Would Launch a Presidential Bid

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not ruling out the possibility of launching a presidential bid one day.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” Johnson said during a USA Today interview. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer.”

Johnson, a registered independent, continued, “That would be up to the people… So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

This is not the first time the actor has weighed in on a potential run for president.

In 2017, Johnson said while on “The Ellen Show” that he was “seriously considering” running for president. He also previously suggested actor Tom Hanks as his running mate. – READ MORE

