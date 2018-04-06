True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Dwayne Johnson: Trump Proves that ‘Not Everybody Should Run for President’

Posted on by
Share:

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson told Rolling Stone that Donald Trump’s presidency has proven, that while anyone can run for president, “not everyone should run for president.”

The box office star, and former professional wrestler known as  “The Rock,” says America needs to change in light of the Trump presidency.

“What I’m sensing now is that we have to pivot back to people who have a deep-rooted knowledge of American history and politics and experience in policy and how laws get made. I think that pivot has to happen,” Johnson said.

“I think in a lot of people’s minds, what Trump has proved is that anybody can run for president,” the Rampage star said. “And in a lot of people’s minds, what he’s also proved is that not everybody should run for president.”

However, The Rock apparently does not put himself in the category of those who should not run for president. In a GQ interview last year, Johnson said there was a “real possibility” that he would make a White House run. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Dwayne Johnson: Trump Proves that 'Not Everybody Should Run for President'
Dwayne Johnson: Trump Proves that 'Not Everybody Should Run for President'

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson told Rolling Stone that Donald Trump's presidency has proven, that while anyone can run for president, "not everyone should run for president."

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: