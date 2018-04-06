Dwayne Johnson: Trump Proves that ‘Not Everybody Should Run for President’

Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson told Rolling Stone that Donald Trump’s presidency has proven, that while anyone can run for president, “not everyone should run for president.”

The box office star, and former professional wrestler known as “The Rock,” says America needs to change in light of the Trump presidency.

“What I’m sensing now is that we have to pivot back to people who have a deep-rooted knowledge of American history and politics and experience in policy and how laws get made. I think that pivot has to happen,” Johnson said.

“I think in a lot of people’s minds, what Trump has proved is that anybody can run for president,” the Rampage star said. “And in a lot of people’s minds, what he’s also proved is that not everybody should run for president.”

However, The Rock apparently does not put himself in the category of those who should not run for president. In a GQ interview last year, Johnson said there was a “real possibility” that he would make a White House run. – READ MORE

