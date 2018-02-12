Dutch Fans Turn Things Political and Take Aim at Trump at the Olympics

After three speedskaters from the Netherlands won the gold, silver and bronze medals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, attendees used the moment to send a message to President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, Dutch Olympians Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong swept the top three spots, respectively, in the women’s 3,000-meter speedskating race. It was the first time at the 2018 Games that only one country was represented on the podium.

Mashable reported that Dutch television channel NOS captured an image of two women holding a Netherlands flag with a message targeted at Trump.

Kim Jong Un surprised the world — and no one more than his neighbors to the south — when he said that the North Korean regime intended to send a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The goal, ostensibly, was to present an image of a more unified Korean Peninsula — and many warned that a deeper objective might be politically motivated, suggesting that Kim intended to drive a wedge between South Korea and its close allies, Japan and the United States.

So far, led by Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean delegation has certainly made an impression on a number of media outlets — but it was the joint Korean women’s hockey team that made an impression on four-time hockey world champion and Olympic gold medalist Angela Ruggiero, an American member of the International Olympic Committee.

Ruggiero told Reuters:

I would love the team to get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Seriously, the team. Something that is recognizing the sacrifice they made to adjusting their competitions.

As someone who competed in four Olympics and knows it isn't about you, your team, or your country, I saw the power of what it did last night.

And you thought ABC, CNN, and NBC engaging in a love-fest with North Korea was bad … check out this hot mess from POLITICO:

The father of University of Virginia student Otto Warmbier said Saturday that North Korea is not participating in the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics, criticizing the nation that held his son in captivity until he was released last year and died shortly after returning to the U.S.

"We have to put this in context in the spirit of the Olympics and why we're here," Fred Warmbier told NBC's Lester Holt according to excerpts from an interview set to air in full Saturday evening. "And so when you put it that way they're not really participating in the Olympics."