During CNN Town Hall on Coronavirus a Clever Viewer Snuck in a Question on “Stage 4 Trump Derangement Syndrome”

Share:

This is pure gold. CNN got trolled by a Trump supporter during their virtual town hall on Coronavirus.

Here’s what happened.

Viewers were asked to submit questions for the “experts” to answer during a live segment with Anderson Cooper.

A Trump supporter named James Foxx submitted a question on “TDS” also known as “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.