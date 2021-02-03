Durham probe focused on FBI, but prosecution of high-level officials like Comey ‘unlikely’: sources

Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation is largely focused on the activities of the FBI as he reviews the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, Fox News has learned, but sources familiar with the investigation said the prosecution of high-level FBI officials, like former Director James Comey, is “unlikely.”

Sources told Fox News that the investigation is ongoing and Durham completed the CIA portion of his investigation last year — and has now shifted his focus to activities of the FBI.

One source also told Fox News that Durham had been pursuing “new and credible leads” through the end of the Trump administration, though it is unclear, at this point, what those lines of inquiry entail.

A spokesperson for the special counsel told Fox News that they had “no comment from Mr. Durham.”

Durham’s investigation has produced one criminal charge so far, against former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who was accused of altering an email related to the surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. That prosecution, though, did not allege a broader conspiracy within the FBI, and the conduct it involved had largely been laid out in a Justice Department inspector general report from last December. – READ MORE

