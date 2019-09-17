Durbin Warns Dems Against Becoming ‘the Impeachment Congress,’ Says They’re ‘Ignoring’ the Needs of the People

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) is warning his congressional colleagues on not becoming the “impeachment Congress” amid several impeachment calls.

In response to the impeachment calls, Durbin said on Monday, “Get real,” according to Politico.

He then insisted that Congress shouldn’t get too wrapped up in impeachment and “ the issues” of the American people.

“We’ve got to get beyond this ‘impeachment is the answer to every problem,’” Durbin said. “It’s not realistic.”

“If that’s how we are identified in Congress, as the impeachment Congress, we run the risk that people will feel we’re ignoring the issues that mean a lot to them as families,” the Democratic lawmaker added. – READ MORE