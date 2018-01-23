Durbin Claims DACA Amnesty Is ‘Civil Rights Issue of Our Time’

Granting amnesty to illegal immigrants who were brought to America by their parents when they were children “is the civil rights issue of our time,” according to Sen. Dick Durbin, the Illinois Democrat who was a key architect of the weekend shutdown of the federal government.

“Let me thank my colleagues. So many of you cast a vote that was very hard and very difficult because you believed, as I did, that the issue of immigration, the issue of the dreamers, is the civil rights issue of our time,” Durbin said. “You stuck your necks out and said, ‘I’m willing to go on the record even if it’s going to be hard to explain back home,’ and I will never forget that.”

Durbin was speaking Monday on the Senate floor, as his party’s leaders surrendered after the “Schumer Shutdown” — and agreed to vote to reopen the federal government. – READ MORE

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said on Monday that his role in the United States Senate — where he makes $174,000 per year — is working “full time” for the rights of illegal aliens in the U.S.

Durbin made the comments in response to a reporter who pointed out that Durbin’s colleagues claim he is lying about the private White House meeting he had with President Trump — something he has a history of doing.

“Listen, politics ain’t beanbag. When you get into tough, complicated, contentious issues, sometimes rhetoric gets very fiery,” Durbin said. “If you don’t have a tough skin, this is not a good business to get into. I know what happened. I stand behind every word that I said in terms of that meeting.” – READ MORE

Sen. Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), who is leading the Equal Pay Day push by Senate Democrats to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act, pays women on his staff far less than he pays men.

“How serious is equal pay for equal work to working people across America?” said Durbin, “I think it’s critical.”

The average female salary is $11,505 lower than the average male salary in Durbin’s office, according to an analysis of Senate salary data from fiscal year 2013 that showed that more than two-thirds of Democratic Senate offices pay men more than women. – READ MORE