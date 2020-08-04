Dunkin’ Donuts employee arrested for spitting in cop’s coffee after trooper finds ‘thick piece of mucus’ in drink

A Dunkin’ Donuts employee was arrested on Friday after an Illinois State Trooper discovered a “thick piece of mucus” in his drink.

An Illinois State Police District Chicago Trooper purchased a large black coffee from the Dunkin’ Donuts location at 6738 West Archer Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday. The coffee was “extremely hot,” so the officer removed the lid to let it cool down.

Once the lid was off, the cop discovered what he described as “a large, thick piece of mucus” floating in his coffee. According to the press release from the Illinois State Police, the bodily fluid was “later confirmed to be saliva.”

Vincent J. Sessler, the Dunkin’ Donuts employee suspected of spitting in the cop’s coffee, was arrested without incident by ISP District Chicago Troopers around 1 p.m. on Friday. The 25-year-old has been charged with disorderly conduct, reckless conduct, and battery to a peace officer for spitting in the police officer’s drink. As of Saturday, Sessler was still in custody at the Chicago Police Department 8th District, according to WBBM-TV. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --