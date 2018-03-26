Business Technology
“Dumb F–ks”: Julian Assange Reminds Us What Mark Zuckerberg Thinks Of Facebook Users
Julian Assange fired off a tweet Friday afternoon reminding people of the time Mark Zuckerberg called his users “Dumb fucks” because they trusted him with their private information
I have deleted my Facebook.
In fact, I never had one. Friends don’t put their friends into a giant intelligence database controlled by a megalomaniac who calls his users “dumb fucks” for trusting him. pic.twitter.com/4KaUwRSLMm
— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 23, 2018
The exchange, originally published by Business Insider‘s editor-in-chief Nicholas Carlson in 2010, was an early instant messenger conversation then 19-year-old Zuckerberg had with a college friend shortly after he launched “The Facebook” in his dorm room.
At the time Business Insider published the exchange, Facebook had “faced one privacy flap after another, usually following changes to the privacy policy or new product releases.” – READ MORE
Zuck: "Yeah so if you ever need info about anyone at Harvard...Just ask...I have over 4,000 emails, pictures, addresses, SNS" [Redacted Friend's Name]: "What? How'd you manage that one?" Zuck: "People just submitted it."