Duke University Economist Calls for $12 Trillion in Slavery Reparations

Duke University economist William Darity Jr. and his wife Kirsten Mullen have co-authored a report proposing $12 trillion in reparations for Americans whose ancestors were enslaved.

The plan, written for The Roosevelt Institute, calls for between $10 trillion and $12 trillion — approximately $800,000 per African-American household — to be paid.

“ US government—the culpable party—must pay the debt,” the report proclaims. “Ultimately, respect for black Americans as people and as citizens—and acknowledgment, redress, and closure for the history and financial hardship they have endured—requires monetary compensation.”

The proposal has been dismissed by conservative and libertarian-leaning experts, who say it would greatly hinder economic growth.

“Our national debt is already now up to around $26-27 trillion given the money we’re spending on Covid,” said Cato Institute fellow Michael Tanner. “And we’re losing more money because we’re not picking up the revenue because economic growth is so slow right now. This hardly seems the time to burden the economy with more debt, more taxes. Essentially what you want to do is stimulate economic growth for all our benefits.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --