‘Due Process Must Be Respected’: NRA’s Dana Loesch Slams Trump on Gun Control (VIDEO)

National Rifle Association (NRA) spokesperson Dana Loesch appeared on “Fox & Friends” on Thursday morning to respond to the variety of gun control proposals mentioned in Wednesday’s meeting between President Donald Trump and bipartisan members of Congress.

Loesch didn’t seem optimistic about the potential for Congress to pass a bill that improves school safety while protecting gun rights.

“I love the fascinating discussion, but at the same time, it doesn’t make for great policy for keeping our kids safe,” Loesch said. “Look, there’s a way that you can respect and protect due process, and protect the rights of millions of Americans while also hardening our schools and keeping kids safe.”

Loesch explained the NRA’s positions on background checks and keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill individuals, and she blamed the Broward County Sheriff’s Office for failing to stop the Parkland shooter despite multiple red flags that were reported. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *