DuckDuckGo Soars Past 100 Million Daily Search Queries

The privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has surpassed 100 million daily search queries for the first time ever, marking a major milestone in the site’s 12-year-old history. The site’s surging daily activity comes as a wave of consumers embrace alternatives to the Masters of the Universe, including messaging services like Signal and Telegram, and social media platforms such as Gab.

ZDNet reports that for the first time in the 12 years that the privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo has been operating, the site has surpassed 100 million daily search queries. The milestone comes following a period of sustained growth over the past two years, and since August 2020 when DuckDuckGo began seeing more than 2 billion search queries a month.

In comparison to Google’s 5 billion daily search queries, DuckDuckGo’s latest milestone seems small, but it is a sign that more users are gravitating towards alternatives to the Big Tech Masters of the Universe. DuckDuckGo has seen a rise in popularity after the search engine expanded beyond its own website and now offers mobile apps for Android and iOS and an extension for the Google Chrome web browser.

The DuckDuckGo apps and extension have been installed by more than 4 million users, according to a tweet by the company in September 2020.- READ MORE

