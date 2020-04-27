‘Duck Dynasty’ star Willie Robertson’s family is praising God after being targeted in a drive-by shooting. They had just gone inside minutes before.

“Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson’s home in West Monroe, Louisiana, was the target of a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say a suspect driving a white and brown Ford F-250 circled the property at least once before firing eight to 10 shots into the home, USA Today reported. One of the bullets went through the bedroom window where John Luke Robertson lives with his wife Mary Kate and their infant child.

Several members of the family have been staying at the home during the coronavirus quarantine, including daughter Sadie Robertson and her new husband Christian Huff. Fortunately, nobody in the family was injured.

“We were pretty shook up,” Willie Robertson told USA Today on Sunday. “It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property.”

“It was broad daylight,” Robertson said, before adding that he believes the suspect was purposefully targeting his family. “I’m 100% certain, but I don’t know why.”

On Sunday, police arrested Daniel King Jr., 38, in connection with the shooting. – READ MORE

