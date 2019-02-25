Dubai flight forced to make emergency landing after attempted hijacking; suspect dies of injuries in shootout

A flight on the way to Dubai was forced to make an emergency landing in a Bangladeshcity on Sunday after an attempted hijacking by a suspect who later died after exchanging gunfire with military commandos, officials said.

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane had taken off from the capital of Dhaka to Dubai via Chittagong when it was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing at the airport in Chittagong, according to Rezaul Karim, an official with the Bangladeshi military’s inter-service public affairs office.

A crew member reported “suspicious behavior” by the man, which forced the landing and a massive response of emergency personnel at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, located 156 miles southeast of Dhaka. Photos posted to Twitter also showed the aircraft being surrounded by emergency personnel.

Bangladesh: Tense situation as police surround a plane at Chattogram airport after it was reported to be hijacked. The Dubai bound Biman plane is identified as flight BG147. pic.twitter.com/BtessHtKyZ — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 24, 2019

Air Vice Marshal Mofidur Rahman of Bangladesh's air force described the suspect as a "terrorist," and said that commandos fired at the suspect after he shot at them when they asked him to surrender, according to ATN TV News. He did not say where the shooting took place, but no other casualties were reported.