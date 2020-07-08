Drudge’s Historic Crash Just Got Even Worse: Conservative Mass Exodus as Site Hits Rock Bottom

Not even massive street riots, hordes of lawless vagabonds and burning cities throughout the United States in June could help Matt Drudge’s spiraling news site.

The fall has been dramatic and historic, but also one predicted in mid 2019 by Thomas Paine.

Web numbers for the country’s biggest cheerleader for President Trump’s impeachment just got worse for Matt Drudge’s spiraling news site in June.

Drudge’s monthly traffic in June was 64 million readers, according to similarweb.com analytics, down from 66 million in May. The spiral continues. In September, Drudge was pulling close to 95 million readers and well over 100 million in August, almost one year ago.

A recap on Drudge’s slide that I wrote in December:

November brought an additional loss of almost 12 percent in web visitors to the embattled news site.

The loss of readers for Drudge since Septemeber is staggering. Drudge’s overall web traffic was down nearly 18 percent in September and October, according to the tracking metrics on Similar Web. That massive and accelrated slide went from approximately 93 million visits to 77 million.

News consumers here have clearly spoken and Drudge appears to be in serious trouble with these numbers. He is bleeding former loyalists and often, regaining them is an elusive and expensive task.

Obviously. Drudge — if he is even still running the site himself at this point — remains uninterested in slowing th bleeding. And the site isn’t just bleeding out, it is hemmoraging.

Drudge’s lost traffic, added up since August, is tetering on 30 percent. In Nov. 2019, I wrote about the signifigance of that number. Here is a recap:

I have used the Enron model — specifically the schematics of its plummeting stock index — as a barometer for pinpointing problematic corporate warning signs, trap doors, and wayward executives and it rarely fails.

That type of rapid slide, even though it is web traffic compared to stock price, is beginning to parallel Enron’s stock model.

The point of no return for Enron was between January and March 2001 — a mere 90-day span — when the stock price spiraled 33 percent from approximately $80 per share to $53.

Drudge’s web numbers are on a parallel trajectory. In July, Drudge was pulling almost 100 million web views (95 million). Now he’s at 68 million. In fact, he’s now witnessing a historic collapse that eclipses the Enron model.

If Drudge thought he was going to gain new readers by pivoting to the Left while dissing Conservatives he got what he wanted — except his loyal readers are the ones who left. In droves. And the exile isn’t over. — Thomas Paine

