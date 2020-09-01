DRUDGE: “TRUMP DENIES MINI-STROKE SENT HIM TO HOSPITAL” — Links to Video of President Dragging His Right Foot (VIDEO)

Matt Drudge is on the attack but unlike the 2016 election where he set his web site’s cross hairs on Hillary Clinton’s mystery medical ailments — now Drudge has flipped the script to focus on President Trump.

Trump on Tuesday denied that he made an emergency visit to the hospital last year after suffering “a series of mini-strokes” after a new book claimed that Vice President Pence was on standby in the event Trump was incapacitated.

The president’s denial raised eyebrows, as the book from New York Times correspondent Michael Schmidt did not specifically state that Trump had suffered from a series of small strokes.

NEW VIDEO: President Trump wears a face mask while touring a laboratory in North Carolina Monday. PO-124MO pic.twitter.com/V11jd4Vht5 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) July 28, 2020

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate — FAKE NEWS,” Trump tweeted, before insinuating that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may have dealt with health issues. READ MORE:

