Drudge: Michael Bloomberg Considering Hillary Clinton as Running Mate

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is considering choosing failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as a running mate, according to the Drudge Report on Saturday.

Matt Drudge launched a siren banner on the front page of the Drudge Report to highlight the news, citing sources close to the Bloomberg campaign.

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE DRUDGE: Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from NY to homes he owns in CO or FL, since electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS to be from same state. https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/NuOy9w6HM8 — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

According to those sources, internal campaign polling found that the Bloomberg/Clinton ticket would be a formidable force to tackle Trump in the general election. – READ MORE