Driver Rams Car Into Crowd Of Police Officers In Democrat-Controlled New York

A person driving an SUV rammed into a group of law enforcement officials in Buffalo, New York, on Monday night, and multiple people are reportedly hurt.

Local reporter Ali Ingersoll reported: “An officer got ran over by a car on Bailey Ave., per police sources. People on scene at E District where a protest is happening told me a truck drove through the crowd and hit multiple police officers.”

“They are throwing rocks at the injured officer now,” a text from a police source reads. — Ali Ingersoll (@Ali_IngNews) June 2, 2020

BREAKING: A trooper and an officer were hit by a car that blew through a line of officers at the protest on Bailey Avenue according to PBA President John Evans. They were taken to ECMC. Stay with @SPECNewsBuffalo for updates. #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/odQygo09lH — Stephen Marth (@StephenMarth) June 2, 2020

Ingersoll added: “‘They are throwing rocks at the injured officer now,’” a text from a police source reads.” – READ MORE

