Driver Rams Car Into Crowd Of Police Officers In Democrat-Controlled New York

Share:

A person driving an SUV rammed into a group of law enforcement officials in Buffalo, New York, on Monday night, and multiple people are reportedly hurt.

Local reporter Ali Ingersoll reported: “An officer got ran over by a car on Bailey Ave., per police sources. People on scene at E District where a protest is happening told me a truck drove through the crowd and hit multiple police officers.”

Ingersoll added: “‘They are throwing rocks at the injured officer now,’” a text from a police source reads.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.