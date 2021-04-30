Driver drags NYPD officer with car, was out with no bail at time despite attempted murder charge, police say

A New York City man who was released without bail despite being charged with attempted murder dragged a police officer with a car Friday before going on an hours-long crime spree, authorities said.

Takim Newson was driving a vehicle in Brooklyn when he was stopped by police officers for being doubled parked and having heavily tinted windows, the New York Police Department told Fox News. The NYPD said Newson was slurring his words and admitted to the officers to having smoked marijuana.

At one point an officer informed him that he wasn’t under arrest but asked that he step out of the vehicle, according to police video footage of the incident. Clips posted on social media by the NYPD showed the driver going in reverse and dragging an officer a short distance before peeling off.

Early this morning, officers from the @NYPD71Pct conducted a car stop. During their investigation, officers determined the driver was not fit to drive and asked him to step out of the vehicle. That’s when he put the car in reverse, running over the lieutenant. pic.twitter.com/8pWRkcSsI5 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 23, 2021

The officer sustained bumps and bruises on his knees and had some minor back pain, police said. He was treated at a hospital and released.

