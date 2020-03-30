Drew Brees, wife to donate $5M to Louisiana for meals amid surge in COVID-19 cases

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees announced Thursday that he and his wife Brittany are donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time,” the NFL legend wrote on Instagram.

According to the post, the Brees family will be working with a handful of organizations and companies to provide 10,000 meals per day to children, families and seniors in need “for as long as it takes.”

He named Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Small Sliders and Waitr as partners in the endeavor.

“Let’s all do our part, maintain hope and get through this together,” Brees added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --