As DREAMers Protest DNC, Trump Trolls Democrats For ‘Running For The Hills’
In a series of tweets on Monday and Tuesday, Trump called out Democrats for refusing to come to the table in the DACA negotiations despite Republicans being “ready to make a deal.”
“It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA. Gave them 6 months, they just don’t care. Where are they? We are ready to make a deal!” he wrote Monday, the final day of the Obama-era program.
It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA. Gave them 6 months, they just don’t care. Where are they? We are ready to make a deal!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018
Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that “President Trump has the right to end DACA.” President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018
“Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that ‘President Trump has the right to end DACA,'” he added later. “President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!” – READ MORE
As DREAMers and immigration activists descended on the offices of the Democratic National Committee on Monday to protest the Democrats' "too many lies" (video below), President Trump took