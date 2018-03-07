As DREAMers Protest DNC, Trump Trolls Democrats For ‘Running For The Hills’

In a series of tweets on Monday and Tuesday, Trump called out Democrats for refusing to come to the table in the DACA negotiations despite Republicans being “ready to make a deal.”

“It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA. Gave them 6 months, they just don’t care. Where are they? We are ready to make a deal!” he wrote Monday, the final day of the Obama-era program.

It’s March 5th and the Democrats are nowhere to be found on DACA. Gave them 6 months, they just don’t care. Where are they? We are ready to make a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2018

Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that “President Trump has the right to end DACA.” President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

“Federal Judge in Maryland has just ruled that ‘President Trump has the right to end DACA,'” he added later. “President Obama had 8 years to fix this problem, and didn’t. I am waiting for the Dems, they are running for the hills!” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1