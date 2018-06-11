DRAMATIC VIDEO: Baltimore Police body camera catches murder in progress

Dramatic video emerging from a Baltimore Police officer’s body camera.

The officer was in the 1700 block of North Regester Street in Baltimore’s Broadway East neighborhood dealing with a landlord tenant dispute.

Then, moments later with the officer’s body camera activated, a deafening spray of gunfire from just a half a block down.

The officer immediately ran toward the sound.

As the shots give way to a woman screaming, the officer peaks down the cut and then rounds the corner to see the suspect emerge onto Lafayette Street.

“Put the gun down, put it down. Get on the ground, now!” the officer yells on the video as he is pointing his gun, “Put the gun down. Roll over! Roll the f*** over! Get on the ground!”

