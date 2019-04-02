Drama Student Allegedly Stabbed Classmates While Acting Out Movie Scene

A University of Hartford student was charged with attempted murder for stabbing two classmates while acting out a movie scene Sunday.

The two unnamed victims, 19 and 21-years-old, suffered puncture wounds to the back and chest, CNN reported Monday. The 19-year-old went through surgery and was in critical condition, while the 21-year-old victim was in a stable state.

Pictured is Jake Wascher. Screenshot/Hartford Police

Jake Wascher reportedly first told police he was “curious what it would be like to stab someone,” but then said he was acting and got emotionally invested, according to the Hartford Courant.

“While there is no ongoing threat to campus, we recognize that this isolated incident is frightening and unsettling,” the University of Hartford said in a Sunday statement. “The University will provide counseling services to members of our campus community in need of support or assistance.”

Wascher was taken into custody Sunday evening. The students were reportedly re-enacting a scene from the movie “The Butterfly Effect,” police said, the Courant reported.

The 2004 film is a Sci-Fi thriller starring Ashton Kutcher.

The university is in contact with the families of the injured students, according to a Monday statement.

Wascher’s bond was set at $1 million, CNN reported.

“One victim has been discharged, the other still in the ICU in critical, but stable condition,” Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero told The Daily Caller News Foundation in an email Monday night.

