Drama Queen Cory Booker says he’s cried ‘tears of rage’ over Trump rhetoric, claims something ‘savagely wrong’ with US

One of President Trump’s most vocal critics in the U.S. Senate said Friday that he once cried “tears of rage” over the Trump administration’s rhetoric.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., made the remark at the Netroots Nation Conference in New Orleans, where other liberal speakers were to include U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

The annual convention drew thousands of liberal activists and offered a chance for Democrats considering presidential runs to win over supporters, the Washington Times reported.

Cory Booker laments 'savagely wrong' state of American culture https://t.co/BRK4W65kRB — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) August 3, 2018

“I’m a big believer that if America, if this country hasn’t broken your heart, then you don’t love her enough,” Booker continued. “Because there’s things that are savagely wrong in this country.”

One place where Booker claimed to have had his heart broken was Newark, N.J., the struggling Northeast city — with poverty and crime rates typically among the nation’s highest — where Booker served as mayor from 2006 to 2013. – READ MORE

