DRAIN THE SWAMP: EPA SHED 1,200 JOBS IN TRUMP’S FIRST YEAR AND A HALF

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) shed approximately 1,200 jobs as roughly 1,600 employees departed and fewer than 400 new employees were hired during President Donald Trump’s first year and a half in office.

Departing employees included “at least 260 scientists, 185 ‘environmental protection specialists’ and 106 engineers,” according to the Washington Post.

The EPA’s workforce is now down 8 percent to a size it has not been since former president Ronald Reagan was in office, reported the WaPo.

“With nearly half of our employees eligible to retire in the next five years, my priority is recruiting and maintaining the right staff, the right people for our mission, rather than total full-time employees,” EPA Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement according to the WaPo. – READ MORE

On Monday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) called on President Trump to honor whistleblowers in order to “drain the swamp.”

Chuck Grassley tweeted: 2day is national whistleblower appreciation day The way to drain the swamp is for the president to honor whistleblowers. whistleblowers know where the skeletons are in govt why not have a rose garden ceremony honoring whistleblowers? @realDonaldTrump

Plenty of whistleblowers have come forward since President Trump was elected, however; the Justice Department is being held hostage by Sessions and Rosenstein.

William D. Campbell, the FBI informant and whistleblower on the Uranium One scandal broke his silence in an explosive testimony to Congress in February. – READ MORE