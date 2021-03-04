Dr. Seuss Is 9 Of The Top 10 Amazon Best-Selling Books

If one needed an indication of just how absurd the left’s decision to cancel Dr. Seuss over ‘racist images’ is – look no further than Amazon’s Best Sellers list – where 9 out of the top 10 books are Dr. Seuss. In fact, 24 of the top 27 books are Dr. Seuss.

In case you missed it, six Seuss books – including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo” will no longer be published due to ‘racist and insensitive imagery,’ according to the organization which preserves and protects the author’s legacy.

“These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong,” Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Pres in a Tuesday statement coinciding with the late author’s birthday (real name Theodor Seuss Geisel). “Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement continued.

The other books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”– READ MORE

