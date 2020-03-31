Dr. Ron Paul On COVID-19 Panic: The Real Danger “Is The Government’s Overreaction”

In a recent interview, Dr. Ron Paul opined on his son Rand, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr. Paul said that the dangers of the coronavirus have been “blown way out of proportion” and some people benefit from crises, like politicians who want more power.

Just look at who has been hurt the most so far: the poorest Americans in service industries that the ruling class demanded to shut down. Dr. Paul says the only real danger is the government’s expansion of power and the already sick or elderly who will get the coronavirus. But that danger to our susceptible population already exists and has for years in the form of colds and several strains of the flu, so the panic and shut down is unwarranted. Unless you want more power and totalitarian control.

“The people who love control, even local officials love the power that they’re getting from this,” says Dr. Paul. These power-hungry politicians love putting the public under threats of arrest if they dare balk at the power grab of these politicians.

Even in what used to be liberty-minded states like Wyoming, the governor has threatened martial law saying he has the power to use law enforcement to issue a “shelter in place order” (martial law). And that’s in a state with 53 confirmed cases, 7 confirmed recoveries, and NO DEATHS from COVID-19.

“I hope the American people wake up and realize it’s not quite as they describe it,” adds Dr. Paul. “This economic crisis is government-made.” The real danger is the federal and local governments’ overreaction to this outbreak. Unfortunately, this is happening world-wide, and the poorest people, will once again, be hurt the most financially by their government’s “solutions,” but we’re all going to lose most of what’s left our basic human rights. – READ MORE

