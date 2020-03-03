Dr. Marc Siegel on Coronavirus: I’ve Never Seen an Emerging Contagion Handled Better

The Trump administration is handling the coronavirus outbreak better than previous administrations addressed earlier emerging contagions, said Dr. Marc Siegel, professor of medicine at New York University, Fox News medical correspondent, and author of False Alarm: The Truth about the Epidemic of Fear.

Siegel shared his analysis on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with special guest host Joel Pollak.

“I’ve been handling these emerging contagions for about 20 years now, and I have to tell you, I’ve never seen one handled better,” said Siegel of President Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) erred in its messaging with a “doom and gloom comment” framing the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. as inevitable without quantifying caveats, Siegel stated.

“It’s not a question of if this will happen but when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s immunization and respiratory disease division, on Tuesday. – READ MORE

