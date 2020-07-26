Dr. Fauci Violated D.C. Mask Mandate During the Nationals Game

Dr. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the season opener Thursday night between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees. It was a wild curve, which Fauci failed to flatten, but the pumped-in crowd noise cheered anyway.

While fans were not allowed to attend the game, Dr. Fauci was permitted to stay, and watched the game from the stands. Unfortunately for him, a photographer present at the stadium captured him being hypocritical of his own social distancing recommendations, as he sat between two people while not wearing a mask.

then there is this one with the lady sans mask as well…. pic.twitter.com/VIDnkKtBmU — Jen ⭐⭐⭐ (@814Jen) July 24, 2020

This failure of Dr. Fauci to wear his mask in public comes on the heels of D.C. Mayor Bowser issuing a “universal” mask mandate that exempts federal employees, including Dr. Fauci, but there’s a catch.

According to the mask mandate, “The enforcement provisions of this Order shall not be applied to persons in the judicial or legislative branches of the District government while those persons are on duty; and shall not apply to any employees of the federal government while they are on duty.” – READ MORE

