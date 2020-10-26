Dr. Fauci Suggests a Federal Mask Mandate May Be Necessary

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it might be necessary for Washington to impose a mask mandate on all 50 states, given the worrisome rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. Fauci made the remarks during an interview on CNN.

Previously Fauci had opposed a federal mask mandate as unworkable and unenforceable.

Earlier this month, a poll found that 92 percent of Americans believe that wearing a mask is a good idea. But only about 60 percent wear one. Changing people’s minds about wearing a mask outdoors will be difficult as long as we’re getting mixed messages from public health professionals.

“I don’t like to be authoritarian from the federal government, but at the local level, if governors and others essentially mandate the use of masks when you have an outbreak, I think that would be very important,” Fauci told Alabama Sen. Doug Jones during a Facebook live event in July. Until now. “Well, if people are not wearing masks, then maybe we should be mandating it,” Fauci told CNN’s Erin Burnett Friday.

The obvious difficulty in issuing a federal mask mandate is how to make it enforceable. Maybe we could take a page from the Chinese secret police playbook. It worked for them. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --